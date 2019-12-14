Officials explain Safe Haven Law after mother leaves baby at Lubbock fire station

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moments after a baby girl was born earlier this week, her mother brought her to a South Lubbock fire station under the Safe Haven, or Baby Moses, Law.
The law allows parents who are unable to care for their newborn to surrender the baby to a designated “safe place” with no questions asked.
LFR Division Chief Gary Vaughn says this is the first and only safe haven case he’s seen in Lubbock since the law was enacted 20 years ago.
“I wouldn’t ever think it would happen, but I’m thankful for the law,” Vaughn said.
The Safe Haven law was created to give parents an option when they can’t care for a newborn who is at the age of 60 days or younger.
“We do what we can and to make sure everybody’s safe,” Vaughn said.
A woman took her newborn baby to Fire Station 14 near 96th and University Avenue on Tuesday morning. According to the police report, the woman told officials no one even knew she was pregnant and she wanted it to stay that way. The baby was taken to UMC.
“It allows parents who cannot care for their child, a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee of a safe place,” said Vaughn.
Those safe places include hospitals, EMS stations, and fire stations. All places who will accept the child no questions asked.
“It’s better to do that than to abandon the child somewhere else,” Vaughn said.
As for the baby girl that was left at the fire station, she is now under the care of the state. CPS told KCBD its protocol is to keep her in the hospital, then she will be put into foster care and up for adoption.
