One person killed in crash on South Loop early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have reported one person’s death following a crash on south Loop 289 early Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 1:26 a.m., Saturday. the car was moving in the westbound lanes of the Loop near Slide Road, where initial investigation suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle.
One person was pronounced dead by emergency crews. No identity has been released at this time.
Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
