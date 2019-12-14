Pleasant Weekend Weather

Wind speeds begin to increase tonight becoming breezy by morning from the west-southwest. Temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight with the increased wind speeds by morning temperatures only fall into the low to mid 40′s with some areas dropping into the upper 30′s. Wind speeds along the Texas/New Mexico border will be sustained Sunday between 20-25mph, while Lubbock wind speeds remain breezy between 15-20mph and gusting at times up to 25mph.