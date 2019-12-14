Pleasant Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to this Saturday with mostly clear sky and calm, variable wind. This afternoon temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 60's with wind becoming southerly, sustained between 5-10mph under mostly sunny sky.
Wind speeds begin to increase tonight becoming breezy by morning from the west-southwest. Temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight with the increased wind speeds by morning temperatures only fall into the low to mid 40′s with some areas dropping into the upper 30′s. Wind speeds along the Texas/New Mexico border will be sustained Sunday between 20-25mph, while Lubbock wind speeds remain breezy between 15-20mph and gusting at times up to 25mph.
Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer in Lubbock with temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s while areas to the northeast only reach the mid 50′s ahead of an approaching cold front which will surge through the region Sunday night and drop temperatures into the mid to upper 20′s Monday morning.
Nothing in the way of precipitation is anticipated this week, though it will be chilly as a cold air mass lingers over the region keeping temperatures below average for much of the week.
A slow warming trend will help temperatures rebound into the mid 50′s by end of week.
