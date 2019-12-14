Structure fire in Ropesville Saturday morning

Ropesville, Texas (KCBD) - At approx 11:15 A.M, Levelland Fire Responded to a structure fire on Kingfisher road in Ropesville. The house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.
All occupants were able to escape without injury. The cause is undetermined at the moment.
The Levelland Fire Department would like to thank Wolfforth Fire, Wellman Fire, and Brownfield Fire for their mutual aid response. Without their manpower, operations would still be underway. All units were clear of the scene around 2:15 pm.
