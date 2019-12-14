Talton-Thomas, Texas A&M-CC visit A&M

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has benefited heavily from its seniors. Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 72 percent all Islanders scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 55 percent over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TALTON-THOMAS: Talton-Thomas has connected on 47.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.