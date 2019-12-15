Colder Sunday with slight chance of wintry mix overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quiet weather conditions are expected across the South Plains Saturday night.
High clouds may increase overnight as a cold front and storm system to our northwest impacts the Texas Panhandle region.
We can expect more clouds Sunday as a cold front stalls across the Northern South Plains.
Models keep this front north of Lubbock through late afternoon, but if it moves in during the day it will turn colder with temperatures in the 50’s north of the frontal system.
Models keep Lubbock in the middle to upper 60’s ahead of the cold front, but be prepared for temperatures to drop during the late afternoon hours and Sunday evening at the latest.
Southern areas will likely warm into the 70’s Sunday with dropping temperatures after sunset.
A slight chance of a wintry mix exists for the northern sections of the South Plains Sunday night through daybreak Monday.
If this happens, no accumulations are expected.
Highs on Monday will be much colder with most areas between 40 and 45 degrees for a high.
Some locations could remain in the upper 30’s Monday.
Cold temperatures continue Monday night and Tuesday.
