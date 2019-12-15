Hobbs Police Department responds to fatal hit and run Saturday night

Hobbs, New Mexico (KCBD) - On Saturday night at approximately 7:09 p.m. officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 700 block of East Main in reference to a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident.
Upon their arrival it was discovered that the vehicle that had struck the pedestrian left the scene.
The pedestrian was identified as 49-year-old Mauricio Caballero, of Hobbs. Caballero was transported to Lea Regional Medical Center for further life saving measures. A short time later Caballero succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash.
The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact us at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You can also private message the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page and remain anonymous.
