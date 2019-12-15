Lady Raiders remain undefeated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders moved to 7-0 for the sixth time in program history as they held off Houston Baptist 59-51 Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
UCONN transfer Lexi Gordon made her Lady Raider debut. She had six points and had four rebounds.
Tech was led by Alexis Tucker’s 16 points.
Chrislyn Carr added 14 while Brittany Brewer chipped in 11 with nine rebounds.
The Lady Raiders continue their four games in seven days as they host Prairie View A&M noon Tuesday in the Annual Education game. Students from area schools will be in attendance.
