Lubbock Cooper not taking any action after tough State Semifinal loss
Lubbock Cooper Pirates after State Semifinal game vs. Aledo. (Source: KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy | December 15, 2019 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 5:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A petition has been created by Lubbock Cooper fans on change.org asking for a rematch between Aledo and Lubbock Cooper after some controversial calls late in Saturday’s Game. The team is grateful for the fan support, but they do not plan to take any further action.

So far the petition has 1,730 signatures. The hope is to turn it into the UIL and file a protest.

With the game tied at 21 late in the fourth quarter, Aledo was at the Lubbock Cooper 6 when their running back fumbled the ball and the Pirates recovered. However, the ruling on the field was that the runner was down. Aledo kept the ball and scored the winning touchdown on the next play. Replay shows the ball came out before the runner was down.

KCBD Sports called Lubbock Cooper Athletics Director Max Kattwinkel Sunday night and asked him about the petition. He said they received it, but will not be doing anything.

“We appreciate our fans, but the bottom line is we will respect the process. We are not taking any action. We want to congratulate Aledo. That’s sports. We’ve been on the other side of that. Sometimes you get the call and sometimes not.”

Lubbock Cooper went the furthest they ever have in the 80-year history of 11-man football for the Pirates. Reaching the State Semifinals for the first time ever, Lubbock Cooper finished 13-2.

After the game, Chip Darden passionately thanked his team for what they did this season and for playing the game the right way. It was a tough loss and a tough life lesson to learn, but his boys played with class.

Kattwinkel added they will show the same class the team did Saturday after the loss.

“We respect the process. We pay tribute to Aledo. Anything else is disrespectful on our part. That’s the beauty and agony of any sport. Congrats to Aledo. We will have no part in that petition.”

Congrats to Lubbock Cooper on an amazing run in the first season as head coach for Chip Darden.

