Lubbock instructor offering license to carry course for deaf students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crystal Moses and Dustin Sargent, who are both deaf, are joining the club of hundreds of thousands of Texas residents who are licensed to carry.
After looking around Lubbock for a course that would take accommodate their disability, the two finally found one with West Texas Justice.
“I think it’s just every American’s right to own a firearm,” said David Meade, a license to carry instructor with West Texas Justice, who immediately told them they could come to his class.
“I’ll probably use it to protect myself and my family,” Dustin said.
“The only person I know that’s helped the hearing impaired in Lubbock is me. They called because they knew I had done some handicapped people before. I know San Antonio and Houston have done a few classes for them, but there’s no need for them to travel that far,” David said.
David led a six-hour course in the classroom with a written test, with Dustin and Crystal learning with help from an interpreter.
The course covered force, deadly force, gun safety, and other lessons designed by DPS, lessons that Dustin can use while at work.
“I don’t know if there’s any conflict for other people but for me, I’ve finally become a truck driver,” Dustin said.
After a classroom session, the big group headed to a gun range. There were some minor accomodations made for the two deaf students, but very quickly everyone on the team got the hang of it.
“Just because they’re deaf doesn’t mean they have to be the victims of crime. There’s nothing that prevents them. They can still protect themselves. They need to be able to because a lot of handicapped people are targets for crime. This gives them a way to protect themselves,” David said. “I had a lot of respect for them wanting to take that big step.”
There was a shooting test at the gun range which everyone passed, including David and Crystal.
