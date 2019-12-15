Shots fired near Adolph’s early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early Sunday morning multiple shots were fired near Adolph’s bar.
We have spoke with Lubbock Police recently and the reports are showing 6 to 8 shots were fired in the neighborhood.
Lubbock Police Department responded to the area but were not able to see any visible damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Several residents have expressed concern on the popular “Next Door” app. We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as information from police becomes available.
