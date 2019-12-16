Carjacking in Lubbock caused lockout at 4 Frenship schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers responded to a carjacking that occurred at North Guava Ave and Loop 289 at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 16.
According to police, the suspect, who is dating the victim, asked the victim to pick them up from the Bingo Express 1, located at 3601 North Loop 298. After meeting, the suspect began driving the vehicle to multiple areas of the city. They then met a second suspect with the intention of dropping the second suspect off and meeting with additional individuals.
When the victim told the first suspect that they wanted to leave, the first suspect pulled them out of the vehicle and indicated the second suspect had a gun. The second suspect then entered the vehicle on the driver side and began to drive away, and the first suspect chased the vehicle and entered the vehicle on the passenger side.
During the investigation, officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say the victim’s phone was still in the vehicle and it pinged near the Frenship schools in Wolfforth.
As part of the investigation, officers were in the area near Frenship schools, leading to a lockout at four Frenship campuses.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.