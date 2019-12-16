Celebration of life and obituary announced for victim of Wednesday morning crash, Jason Workman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday morning Jason Workman was the victim in a fatal crash near Clovis Road. Workman’s family and friends have announced an event to celebrate his life and bring attention to the potential dangers on the highway.
There will be a balloon release for Jason Workman, of Shallowater, on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. The Event will be held at Clovis Highway and Loop 289 area where his his life was taken in a tragic car accident. Along with celebrating his life they would like to bring the awareness to the accidents that have taken place on this Highway.
The obituary for Jason Workman can be seen below:
Jason Coker Workman was called home on December 11, 2019. Jason was born September 1988 in Lubbock, Texas to Cindy and Gary Workman.
He was employed by Wylie Implement and a member of the County Line Baptist Church. He was happy, fun and had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his dad Gary Workman and his Nana Nancy Coker. Jason is survived by his mother Cindy Workman and Tommie Jones. Sister Jamie Bartlett and her husband Sam. Brother Bryan Gordon and Christina. His loves Megan Jarrett, Kimbree and Destiny. Also many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the County Line Baptist Church on Monday December 16th at 2PM.
