Cold front bringing chance for wintry mix overnight Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dropping temperatures are in the forecast overnight tonight.
Our cold front tracked across the area Sunday afternoon bringing much colder air across the South Plains.
A slight chance of a wintry mix exists for the northern sections of the South Plains Sunday night through daybreak Monday.
If this happens, no accumulations are expected.
For the rest of us, we can expect low clouds and a few areas of fog development overnight.
Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 20's by daybreak with wind chill values in the teens.
Highs on Monday will be much colder with most areas between 40 and 45 degrees for a high.
Sunshine returns during the day Monday.
It will be very cold Monday night with lows in the teens and lower 20's.
Despite sunshine, Tuesday remains very cold with highs in the middle 40′s.
