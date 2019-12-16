Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, residents of Slaton will go to the polls again to elect a new mayor this week.
- Election Day is Tuesday in a runoff election between Lynn Nowlin and John Gatica.
- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Slaton Independent School District Administration Office at 140 E Panhandle Ave.
- More on that will be updated later today.
The North Richland Hills Police Department is searching for 64-year-old John Thompson, last seen Sunday morning.
- Police report, while trying to ping his cell phone location, the last ping was in Lubbock.
- They believe he could be on his way to California driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate.
- More details here: Police searching for missing man, possibly seen in Lubbock
An agreement to end the U.S.-China trade war has caused stocks to rise world-wide.
- U.S. and European stocks are pointing to strong gains as this week begins, following a “Phase 1” trade deal that was reached with China on Friday.
- That deal was finalized Sunday and wards off billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.
- Read more here: China welcomes preliminary deal in trade war it blames on US
President Donald Trump is said to be preparing to announce a long-awaited draw down of troops in Afghanistan.
- Currently, between 12,000 to 13,000 troops are serving in the 18-year war.
- The troop draw down announcement comes as the U.S. has restarted peace talks with the Taliban.
- Read more from NBC News here: Trump admin intends to announce withdrawal of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan
