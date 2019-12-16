1 dead after Sunday night crash in northwest Lubbock

Broken Windshield Crime Scene (Source: stock)
By KCBD Staff | December 16, 2019 at 9:47 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 9:47 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified a 16-year-old who died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in the 5100 block of Erskine Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department reports the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found a pickup and sedan hit each other at the intersection of North Slide Road and Erskine Avenue, according to police. The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Michael McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD continues to investigate this crash. No cause has been determined yet.

