1 dead after Sunday night crash in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified a 16-year-old who died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in the 5100 block of Erskine Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department reports the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.
An initial investigation found a pickup and sedan hit each other at the intersection of North Slide Road and Erskine Avenue, according to police. The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Michael McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene.
LPD continues to investigate this crash. No cause has been determined yet.
