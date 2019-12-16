Elderly man’s dream car stolen in Brownfield, cash reward being offered

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A car was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday evening and 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in Brownfield.
The stolen vehicle is a red 1966 Chevelle as 396 4 speed and can be seen in the picture provided. It has a thermostat housing unit leaking antifreeze. The owner is very emotionally attached to the vehicle.
The owner obtained a 1966 Chevelle when he graduated high school. Shortly thereafter, he was deployed to Vietnam and sold his car before leaving. He loved that car and always wished he hadn’t sold it. Discussing the car with family and friends has brought him fond memories throughout his life. The owner’s son found an identical car and had it shipped as a gift.
The license plate for the stolen vehicle is Texas KLG S4.
Please contact the Brownfield Police Department with any information regarding the stolen vehicle at (806) 637-2511. There is a cash reward from the owners, no questions asked.
Surveillance video will be released shortly and we will continue to update information as it becomes available.
