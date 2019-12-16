End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For a record third time this season, the Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week.
This time only coach Michael Pittman came to the KCBD Studios because his team is playing for the 2AD1 State Championship 7 p.m. Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
No. 6 Post (15-0) faces No. 1 Refugio (15-0) for the title.
Coach Pittman talked about the excitement of Post playing for the title for the first time in school history. What surprised him about this year’s team after going 4-7 last year and practicing today on a Sunday and playing the biggest game on a Wednesday.
KCBD Sports will be in Arlington Wednesday and will have complete coverage of the Bold Gold in the State Championship game.
