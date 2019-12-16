Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MERCURY SPILL-HOUSTON
Precautionary decontaminations after Houston mercury spill
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials say dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution after trace amounts of mercury was spilled at three locations in the city. Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday evening that the situation was under control and that crews were cleaning up the spills. Pena said one woman was taken to a hospital because she was pregnant. Between 30 and 60 people were asked to take decontamination showers as a precaution. The cause of the spills have not yet been determined.
HOUSTON ELECTIONS
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wins reelection in runoff
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor has won a second term, holding off a millionaire trial lawyer whose previous support of President Donald Trump had become a main campaign issue. Mayor Sylvester Turner defeated Tony Buzbee in Saturday’s runoff election. The runoff ended a mostly bitter race. Turner had highlighted Buzbee's prior support of Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in the mostly Democratic city. Buzbee had denounced comparisons to Trump as "silly foolishness.” Hip hop fans may have recognized one candidate in a runoff for a City Council seat, but being a part of The Geto Boys wasn't enough to get Brad Jordan elected. Better known as Scarface, he lost to Carolyn Evans-Shabazz.
AP-US-BALLPARK-FIRE-TEXAS
Fire breaks out at under construction Texas Rangers park
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington. Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field was brought under control and the cause has not been determined. The estimated $1.1 billion ballpark includes a retractable roof and is scheduled to open for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
ALAMO-HUMAN REMAINS
Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The remains of three people have been recovered from a burial room and the church at The Alamo in San Antonio. The Texas General Land Office said Friday that the remains are believed to be an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult. The office says they were found in a burial room and nave of the church during an archaeological exploration ahead of planned renovations. The Alamo is the site of one of the most famous battles in American history in which nearly 200 Alamo defenders were killed in March 1836 in a battle with Mexican forces during the fight for Texas independence from Mexico.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TEXAS-SENATE
With O'Rourke not running for Senate, many don't know who is
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke isn't running for Senate again, and Democrats who have unusually high hopes for Texas in 2020 are facing an unsettled landscape. There's no clear frontrunner among a dozen Democrats challenging Republican incumbent John Cornyn. None have raised big money and most candidates remain widely unknown. O'Rourke narrowly lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year and his presidential bid flamed out in November. Democrats urged the former El Paso congressman to run again for Senate, but the deadline to get on the 2020 ballot in Texas came and went this week.
UNITED STATES-IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
Horse-trading Iran hawks seize on Pompeo's Senate interest
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers favoring a hard line against Iran have leveraged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interest in running for the Senate to win a key concession from the Trump administration that could help efforts to kill the nuclear deal with Tehran. The State Department agreed to release a portion of an internal legal opinion that says the U.S. has the right to demand all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated. In exchange, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted his hold on the nominee in line to serve as the State Department’s No. 2 official. That's according to an administration official and a congressional aide.
TEXAS-OFFICER KILLED
Funeral set for Texas sergeant amid anger over initial bond
HOUSTON (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Houston-area police sergeant who was killed this week while trying to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop, officials announced Friday. The details of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s funeral come as law enforcement agencies and police unions expressed anger the suspect charged in her death was initially given a bond following his arrest. That bond was later revoked as the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Sullivan’s funeral service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church Houston. It is the same church where the funeral service was held Thursday for a Houston police sergeant killed Dec. 7 while responding to a domestic violence call.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-HEALTH CARE
Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants
HOUSTON (AP) — A whistleblower report provided to BuzzFeed News alleges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “systematically provided inadequate medical and mental health care” to detained migrants. That's led to complications that included the removal of part of an 8-year-old boy's forehead. The report renewed harsh criticism from migrant advocates and Democrats of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The Trump administration has already been derided for reports of squalid conditions in packed cells and crying children left to fend for themselves after being taken from their parents.
ROMANCE FRAUD SCHEME
Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.
BC-US-TEXAS PRISONER TERROR CONVICTION
Federal prisoner found guilty on terror charges for 2nd time
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say an East African man imprisoned in Texas for terrorism has been convicted of trying to recruit fellow prisoners to join the Islamic State group and plan attacks in the United State. A jury found 45-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed guilty of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and making a false statement to the FBI. The Friday decision follows a seven-day trial during which Ahmed represented himself. In 2013, a federal judge in New York sentenced Ahmed to more than nine years in prison after the Eritrea-born man pleaded guilty to conspiring to support terrorism.