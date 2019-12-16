Law enforcement activity prompts lockout at 4 Frenship campuses

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A police matter not related to any of the Frenship campuses has prompted a lockout at Bennet Elementary, Frenship Middle School, Frenship Ninth Grade Center and Frenship High School.
The schools have been placed on lockout as a precautionary measure, Frenship ISD said in a tweet. There is an increased police presence while police handle its investigation.
During this lockout students will remain inside the buildings until police give an all clear.
The Lubbock Police Department is handling the investigation into the matter.
