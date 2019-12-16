A Lubbock man, community help the Salvation Army out with ‘missing angels’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ‘Angel Tree’ Program started in 1979 by the Salvation Army to provide toys and clothing for children at Christmas time. According to the Salvation Army, 1,669 children were helped last Christmas. Thursday, the Salvation Army sent out a request saying 300 ‘angel gifts’ were not returned or were missing. They made a plea to the community to help replace these ‘missing angels.’
After reading the plea for help online, Justin Greene posted on social media early Saturday morning asking the community for help. He posted his Venmo account information along with an explanation of what he was doing.
Let’s step up and go provide Christmas for these children! 292 kids without Christmas is too much! This is not ok!!!!!! Who’s down to go get some toys and drop them off with me? Maybe $20 out of your pocket. That’s all.
Every year me and my parents would go get tree angels and it was a tradition. Time to pick that tradition back up!
Let me know if you’re in so we can schedule something this weekend! If you want to help but arent able to meet or pick up and drop off. Let me know and you can Venmo me and I’ll get your gift.
Don’t make me start tagging people!
Update........ $100 donated so far! Not counting me and jyl and the ones commenting below.
By the time he went to the WalMart on Sunday night, he raised about $2,400, including his family’s donation. Greene said some friends and family also brought more toys to donate to the cause. Overall, he believes they raised around $2,600.
At Walmart, Greene said that they had seven carts full of toys and gifts, which they fit in three cars and took all of the toys to the Salvation Army Office.
Greene said that at first, the response to his post was slow, but overall a little more than 40 people helped him out. Those who donated gave anywhere between $5- $200. Greene said he figured some would be skeptic about his asking for money on Facebook, but said, ‘it’s pretty cool’ about how the community came together to help. He challenges the community to take care of our future generation this Christmas.
Major David Worthy with the Salvation Army said that, “As a result of Mr. Greene’s donation and along with the help of the community, the Salvation Army is now able to provide every child and families of the angel tree program with gifts.” Worthy added that with everyone’s help, this would be a “Christmas to remember" and that he is “deeply grateful” for the help.
Worthy said that about 1,300 children and 500-550 families are a part of this year’s program. The Salvation Army will be handing out the gifts to the children and families during a ceremony on Tuesday at their location from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you want more information about the Salvation Army, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.