Lubbock man to receive the Carnegie Medal for acts of extraordinary heroism

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (KCBD) - Eighteen individuals will receive a Carnegie Medal, which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada. These individuals are receiving the award for risking their lives while trying to save others from drowning, burning vehicles, or burning homes.
David S. Turner Sr., of Lubbock, will be receiving the Carnegie Medal posthumously. He died attempting to save his daughter from their burning home Nov. 20, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas.
David S. Turner, Sr., a 70-year-old retired parole officer, entered his burning home after learning that his disabled daughter, Priscilla Turner, 38, was still inside. As smoke issued through the front door, Turner entered the house. Conditions in the house worsened and the fire spread throughout two bedrooms on one side of the home. Firefighters found Priscilla and Turner a short distance apart. Priscilla suffered severe burns and died 11 weeks later. Turner suffered smoke inhalation and was burned. He died the following day.
The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. Commission Chair, Mark Laskow, said each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant. Throughout the more than 115 years since the Fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, $41.3 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance
