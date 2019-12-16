Man shot while trying to run from robber Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say an attempted robbery turned into a shooting in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue on Saturday night, as the victim was shot in the torso when he tried to run.
Police got the call of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. and found the victim bleeding from where a bullet entered the left side of his torso and exited out the right.
He told police he was taking his trash to the dumpster when a man came up to him and pulled out a gun. The victim said the man was wearing a black hoodie and said something like, "Don't look at me and give me your s---."
The victim tried to run and the robber fired three times, striking him once. Police found him in pain and gasping for air. EMS took him to UMC for treatment.
A neighbor told police the suspect had been chasing another person down the alley when the victim came out with his trash. She witnessed the shooting and saw the robber run westbound down 3rd Street.
Police found shell casings in the alley.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.
