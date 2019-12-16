1 Muleshoe resident killed, 1 injured in Saturday crash

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - One Muleshoe resident was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that happened on Saturday around 5 a.m., according to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The rollover happened on US 70 near the 240 mile marker.
Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway and over-corrected causing it to roll.
The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Isaac Luebanos, was taken to Muleshoe Area Medical Center and then transferred to University Medical Center Lubbock.
The passenger of the vehicle, 21-year-old Joey Luebanos, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.
Isaac informed law enforcement that he was driving himself and Joey, his brother, back to Muleshoe, Texas from a party in Clovis, New Mexico.
This crash remains under investigation.
