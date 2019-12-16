Police in North Richland Hills searching for missing man, possibly seen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in North Richland Hills near Fort Worth, TX are trying to track down a missing man whose phone was last pinged in Lubbock.
Provided by police in North Richland Hills:
64-year-old John Thompson was last seen mid-morning in the 5000 block of Wyoming Trail.
John is about six feet tall, has a slender build and grey hair. (No clothing description available). He is driving a 2017 Silver Toyota Corolla. It has TX LP/ MJL2538, but could possibly be displaying CA LP/7XDE895. John is possibly enroute to California.
Our team is currently trying to ping Mr. Thompson’s cell, with the last known location of the ping in Lubbock, Texas. Mr. Thomas does not meet the criteria for Silver Alert through Texas DPS.
If you see Mr. Thompson, please contact 9-1-1 so that we can help bring him home.
Silver Alert Guidelines here: https://www.dps.texas.gov/IntelligenceCounterterrorism/Alerts/SilverAlertOverview.htm
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.