Shallowater student dead after Sunday night crash in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified a 16-year-old who died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in the 5100 block of Erskine Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department reports the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.
An initial investigation found a pickup and sedan hit each other at the intersection of North Slide Road and Erskine Avenue, according to police. The driver of the pickup, 16-year-old Michael McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCormick was a student at Shallowater Independent School District, according to the district.
“We are saddened by the loss of Michael ‘Reagan’ McCormick,” Kenneth Border, Shallowater ISD superintendent, said in an emailed statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, as well as our school community during this tragic time.
LPD continues to investigate this crash. No cause has been determined yet.
