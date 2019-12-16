Slaton residents to elect new mayor Tuesday

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton residents are gearing up to elect a new mayor on Tuesday. They have the choice of John Gatica or Lynn Nowlin.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Slaton Independent School District Administration Office at 140 E. Panhandle Ave.
Of five candidates who sought the position in the November election, Nowlin received 32 percent of the vote and Gatica received 28 percent. The Lubbock County Elections Office reports 512 voters have cast a ballot during the early voting period.
This election is to fill the mayoral seat left open after the late-May death of Slaton’s mayor D.W. “Dubbin” Englund. Election results will be updated on the elections office website after 7 p.m. Tuesday here.
More voting information can be found on the Lubbock County Elections Office website here: Lubbock County Elections
