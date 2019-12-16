1 taken to hospital after chemical spill at Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center

Lubbock Fire Rescue and HazMat responded to a chemical spill at Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall | December 16, 2019 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 11:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One employee was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center located at 4306 24th Street.

According to officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue, just before 10:30 a.m. an employee cleaning a restroom spilled a cleaner and tried to clean that up with bleach. The mixture created a chlorine gas.

Eight units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene and HazMat was called as a precautionary measure.

The residents were moved to a safe area until the affected area could be ventilated.

Other than the employee taken to the hospital, there were no other injuries reported.

