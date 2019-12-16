Tech bumps up to No. 24 in AP poll after win against Louisville

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 6-3 Red Raiders have bumped up in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll after defeating No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.
Texas Tech is back in the poll after it was knocked off following back-to-back losses. The Red Raiders are now No. 24, one spot ahead of West Virginia.
With the win against Louisville, the Cardinals went down to No. 3. Replacing them in the No. 1 spot is Kansas. The only other Big 12 school on the list is Baylor at No. 10.
The AP reports Kansas is the fifth team to reach the No. 1 spot this season.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. today inside the United Supermarkets Arena against Southern Miss.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.