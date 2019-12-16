UMC debuts new EMS station, dispatch center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel will have a new facility to work from within University Medical Center after Monday.
UMC will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday for its new EMS Station One and Communications Center. This 105,000-square-foot facility at 1705 9th St. will have an EMS station, administrative offices and a new 9-1-1 dispatch center.
This center will help in reaching community members in East Lubbock who need emergency medical attention, according to UMC.
Included in the new building is a garage with space for three ambulances, personnel quarters, hardened roof and walls to protect against high winds and tornadoes, a power generator for back-up power, and a new 9-1-1 communication tower.
“These new facilities will ensure our team continues to leverage technology to optimize resource management, clinician education and preparedness and operational workflow,” Thomas Moore, director of UMC Emergency Medical Services, said in a UMC news release. “The future design and its location is a testament of UMC’s commitment to the entire community; allowing for expansion of operations and the ability to take advantage of data-driven, evidencebased and quality focused initiatives for years to come.”
