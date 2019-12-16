Very cold night ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High pressure builds across the area tonight and Tuesday.
A cold airmass remains in place through Tuesday night with a gradual warming trend in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be very cold Monday night with lows in the teens and lower 20’s. North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight producing widespread wind chill values in the teens and possibly a few single digits northwest of Lubbock.
Despite sunshine, Tuesday remains very cold with highs in the middle 40’s. North winds become west late in the day at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies continue Tuesday night with cold overnight lows in the lower 20’s with a few teens possible once again, mainly northwest of Lubbock.
Under mostly sunny skies, Wednesday should be warmer with highs in the lower to middle 50’s.
Dry weather is in the forecast the next few days.
