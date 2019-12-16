Xcel Energy starts work on new $900 million wind project in Portales N.M.

Portales, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico leaders are joining Xcel Energy officials today in breaking ground on the 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project near Dora in Roosevelt County, New Mexico.
When operational in the latter part of 2020, the wind energy facility will boost the area’s power supply with clean, affordable wind energy and reduce fuel costs for Xcel Energy customers in both New Mexico and Texas.
Xcel Energy will invest close to $900 million to erect 240 Vestas turbines capable of generating 522 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 194,000 typical homes annually. Upon completion in late 2020, it will be the single largest wind energy plant in New Mexico.
“This is a historic investment for Roosevelt County, but its benefits reach far beyond,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We’ll see a significant economic boost to the New Mexico economy through increased jobs, royalty payments to landowners, and more revenue for county and school budgets. And for the next 25 years, Xcel Energy customers in both New Mexico and Texas will benefit from lower fuel costs since our fuel source is the free and abundant wind of eastern New Mexico.”
Wanzek Construction will build out the site using the skills of an estimated 400 highly trained construction workers. Many New Mexico companies will also play leading roles both during the construction process and years afterward. Xcel Energy expects 20 to 30 full-time, permanent positions will be created to support the operation and maintenance of the wind energy plant once it is completed and on line. The initial work at the site, which covers more than 100,000 acres, involves construction of roads and preparations to build the 240 foundations that will support the turbines.
General inquiries concerning construction contracts and employment can be emailed to sagamorewind@xcelenergy.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.