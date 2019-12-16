Xcel Energy starts work on new $900 million wind project in Portales N.M.

Wanzek Construction will build out the site using the skills of an estimated 400 highly trained construction workers. Many New Mexico companies will also play leading roles both during the construction process and years afterward. Xcel Energy expects 20 to 30 full-time, permanent positions will be created to support the operation and maintenance of the wind energy plant once it is completed and on line. The initial work at the site, which covers more than 100,000 acres, involves construction of roads and preparations to build the 240 foundations that will support the turbines.