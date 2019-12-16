LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You're a cold one, Mr. Grinch. You really are quite cold. Your low wind chills teens and 20s, about as comfortable as an ice box, Mr. Grinch. There isn't, thank goodness, any slippery ice or snow! Here's how long the cold will linger, and the rest of the weather you can expect this last week of Autumn.