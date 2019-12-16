LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You're a cold one, Mr. Grinch. You really are quite cold. Your low wind chills teens and 20s, about as comfortable as an ice box, Mr. Grinch. There isn't, thank goodness, any slippery ice or snow! Here's how long the cold will linger, and the rest of the weather you can expect this last week of Autumn.
Following yesterday afternoon's cold front, this morning is one of our coldest in some time. Temperatures this morning are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Around midday Lubbock climb above freezing, but the wind chill factor will range from the low 20s to low 30s.
This morning's cloudy sky will give way to an afternoon of gradually clearing. Mid-morning through late afternoon winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.
Clear and cold tonight with a light wind. Lows will drop to near 20 degrees in the Lubbock area.
Sunny tomorrow with a cold morning, a chilly afternoon, but a light breeze. Lows will range from the mid-teens in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-20s in the southern and eastern area. Highs Tuesday, like today, will again be in the 40s. However, tomorrow's 40s will be more comfortable due to the light wind and sunny sky.
After two days of below average low and high temperatures, more seasonable readings return the rest of the work week.
Weekend temperatures will be above average.
