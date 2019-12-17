Another Democrat joins race for District 83 State House seat

James Barrick has announced he will run for the State House District 83 seat. (Source: James Barrick campaign)
By Michael Cantu | December 17, 2019 at 10:26 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:26 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another candidate has entered into the race for the District 83 State House of Representatives seat. James Barrick, of Lubbock, is now one of two Democrats running against Dustin Burrows.

Barrick will make a campaign announcement at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Lubbock County Democratic Party Headquarters at 2809 74th St.

He is a native of Ohio and was a professor in the Department of Geosciences at Texas Tech for 38 years before retiring last year. He and his wife Susan have lived in Lubbock since 1980 and have two adult sons.

With his campaign, Barrick becomes the third person in the race for the District 83 seat.

Incumbent Dustin Burrows announced his re-election bid in mid-August, amid a secret meeting scandal. Another Democrat, Addison Perry-Franks, from Snyder, announced an intent to run in July.

The primary election for that seat is March 3.

