City Council Committee discusses homelessness in Lubbock during work session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Homelessness Committee met Tuesday to discuss the causes and current resources for homelessness in the Lubbock community.
Latrelle Joy, Lubbock City Councilwoman for District 6 and co-chair of the Committee, said the committee "studied the problems of people who are homeless.”
Identifying what leads to homelessness can be a complicated process, with circumstances such as poverty, lack of affordable healthcare, mental illness, addiction disorders, and domestic violence included as considerable factors.
The Committee’s report stated the Lubbock Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team have served a vital function, making efforts to work with Lubbock’s homeless population since their establishment in February of 2016.
The report outlined some of the resources currently available to help victims of homelessness.
Lubbock’s Open Door has been operating since 1997, working with Lubbock’s homeless community to establish supportive housing. Recently, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Lubbock Housing Authority more than $175,000 to fund 25 housing choice vouchers and Open Door partnered with the Housing Authority to “offer case management and supportive services to those receiving the vouchers.”
Grace Campus, at 1301 Avenue A, provides temporary 6-month transitional shelters and access to basic necessities, while maintaining a set of requirements for residents, including that all residents must be employed or seeking employment. As well as helping to maintain the community, they are expected to be “working towards independent living and submit accountability forms every 2 weeks.” Grace Campus’ website says 78 people moved from Grace Campus into housing last year. Grace Campus receives no government funding, relying on individual and group donations.
The Salvation Army is another resource available to the Lubbock homeless community; however, the emergency shelter is more short term, and residents who cannot abide by The Salvation Army’s rules cannot stay.
Family Promise of Lubbock is an organization designed to provide homeless families that have children with “the tools necessary to achieve long term financial, parental and personal self-sufficiency through a comprehensive program of temporary housing, case management and supportive services.” In April, Family Promise was given the Community Impact Award from the Community Foundation of West Texas, and in November, merged with Sondra’s Song, a nonprofit that works to provide a place for young adults aging out of the foster care system to transition to independent living.
In general, the report found the problem of homelessness to be a threat to public safety and health, saying substance abuse and mental illness are the most difficult causes of homelessness to address.
The report discusses short term efforts to stem the issue, such as the Police Department practicing more strict enforcement of existing ordinances and the city adopting further regulations through ordinances such as curfews and camping.
The report recommended the city, Lubbock county and other stakeholders investigate the creation of a legal diversion process to direct homeless individuals to housing and other needed services.
Another possible short term solution proposed is a diversion center designed to provide an option for those who violate those ordinances. This diversion center would come with a cost, requiring specially trained staffing for those who may come in under the influence of substances or struggling with a mental illness, but it would create an alternative to jail for what are often light offenses. Much like the Homeless Court established in Lubbock’s Municipal Court last year.
Municipal Court Judge Jorge Hernandez presides over the Homeless Court in Lubbock, which works with local shelters and the city prosecutor to make alternative sentencing for misdemeanor offenses, warrants and any court costs or fines that come with those citations, available to Lubbock’s homeless community.
Other members of the Lubbock City Council spoke on the report from the Homelessness Committee.
Mayor Dan Pope expressed frustration at the inability to tell churches what to do about feeding homeless people and creating what he said businesses call “the feeding trail,” where homeless people go from one place that feeds them to the next.
City Councilman Juan Chadis said he is uncomfortable with criminalizing homelessness and he is glad we have not done that.
In thinking long term, the committee report recommended establishing a permanent advisory committee, tasked with collaborating and providing a report on the means and manner of putting their current recommendations into effect.
