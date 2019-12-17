Colder morning, milder afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning is even colder than yesterday. Temperatures are in the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single-digits. This afternoon, while still chilly, will be milder than yesterday. Even warmer afternoons are coming our way late this week and this weekend.
The lowest temperatures, and wind chills, are in the northwestern viewing area. Some spots have occasionally seen wind chills nearing zero in that area with readings near 10 in Lubbock County.
Sunny and winds light the rest of this morning. By late morning temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. With a light wind.
Sunny with winds remaining light this afternoon. Highs will range from the low 40s in the northwestern viewing area to near 50 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area. Wind speed will range from 5 to 15 mph but for most of the day on the Caprock will remain less than 12 mph.
Clear and cold tonight. Lows will range from the mid-teens in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-20s in the southeastern. Winds will be light, generally less than 12 mph.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with a slight afternoon breeze. After a cold start, our afternoon will be a little warmer. Wednesday's highs will range from near 50 in the western viewing area to the upper 50s in the eastern viewing area.
Some clouds but warmer afternoons show up in our extended forecast. That forecast, our 10-Day Forecast, now takes us through Christmas. To see what we currently expect in the days leading up to and Christmas itself, just close this story and scroll down just a bit (past the Currents section). Click/tap on “10 DAY”.
I'll update this post, adding to this story and adding a forecast video, by mid-morning.
