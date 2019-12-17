David Lee Roth added to KISS End of the Road Tour, additional concerts included

David Lee Roth has been added to the KISS End of the Road Tour, which will make a stop in Lubbock on March 10. (Source: Live Nation Concerts)
By Michael Cantu | December 17, 2019 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:36 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KISS has announced rock legend David Lee Roth will join its End of the Road Tour. The tour will start in February and includes a stop in Lubbock, inside the United Supermarkets Arena, on March 10.

Along with Roth’s addition, the band also announced it will include more tour stops and end on July 17, 2021. Initially, the tour was set to finish in Fort Worth on Oct. 2.

Other Texas stops include a show in El Paso on March 9 and in Austin on Oct. 1.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the tour. A link to ticket purchases can be found here.

A lineup shows the tour dates on the KISS End of the Road tour, which will now include David Lee Roth. (Source: Live Nation Concerts)

