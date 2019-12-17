David Lee Roth added to KISS End of the Road Tour, additional concerts included

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KISS has announced rock legend David Lee Roth will join its End of the Road Tour. The tour will start in February and includes a stop in Lubbock, inside the United Supermarkets Arena, on March 10.
Along with Roth’s addition, the band also announced it will include more tour stops and end on July 17, 2021. Initially, the tour was set to finish in Fort Worth on Oct. 2.
Other Texas stops include a show in El Paso on March 9 and in Austin on Oct. 1.
Tickets have already gone on sale for the tour. A link to ticket purchases can be found here.
