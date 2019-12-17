Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 27 Monday afternoon.
- The names of those involved have not been released.
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
- Read more here: Accident Investigators on scene of fatal crash at N. I-27 near Lubbock Country Club
Slaton residents will elect a new mayor today.
- Lynn Nowlin and John Gatica are competing in a runoff after the November election.
- Polls will open at 7 a.m. inside the Slaton Independent School District Administration Office.
- Read more here: Slaton residents to elect new mayor Tuesday
A tornado outbreak across the Deep South left at least three people dead.
- Tornadoes tore through parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi Monday, destroying dozens of homes.
- The storms are blamed for one death in Louisiana and two in Alabama.
- Read the latest here: 3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
The House Rules Committee will meet today to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
- The panel will establish rules on the floor debate, which include how long that will last.
- The full House is expected to vote on impeachment tomorrow.
- Read more here: Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment
