Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

1 dead after crash near Interstate, Slaton to elect new mayor today, tornado outbreak across Deep South kills 3

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 17, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and another injured after a crash on Interstate 27 Monday afternoon.

Slaton residents will elect a new mayor today.

  • Lynn Nowlin and John Gatica are competing in a runoff after the November election.
  • Polls will open at 7 a.m. inside the Slaton Independent School District Administration Office.
  • Read more here: Slaton residents to elect new mayor Tuesday

A tornado outbreak across the Deep South left at least three people dead.

The House Rules Committee will meet today to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.