Get ready for the year’s busiest mailing and shipping week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the Postal Service.
Many consumers are in a sprint to the finish getting their holiday gifts and greetings in the mail. The agency expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone. Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
The Postal Service has expanded its Sunday delivery operations in select high package volume locations. The agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and expects to deliver more than 8 million packages each Sunday in December. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express® packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
If you need your items delivered by Christmas, here are the deadlines you need to know:
· Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
· Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
· Dec. 20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
· Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
· Dec. 21 – Priority Mail
· Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
· Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
· Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
· Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom: usps.com/holidaynews.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.