Grand jury indicts man on charge of injury to an elderly person

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brian Pamperin, 46, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
According to the initial police report, on Oct. 18, 2019, the victim was sitting on his couch watching television when Pamperin walked in unannounced. The victim says Pamperin approached him quickly and aggressively.
He punched the victim three or four times and taunted the man by saying, “fight old man.”
Pamperin ran from the house when another person began to call 911. The victim was able to identify the man and told police where he might be located.
When police questioned Pamperin, he said he was angry the victim had his truck towed. He admitted to police he punched the victim about three times and pushed him about three times.
The officer said if he cooperated, he would wait until his children went inside before handcuffing him.
He said “No, I’m not going to cooperate” and he ran.
The officer chased him and then deployed his Taser to Pamperin’s back. Pamperin fell to the ground and was taken into custody.
Pamperin is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.