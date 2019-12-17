Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have rediscovered their run-first identity just in time for a game in Philadelphia that could send them back to the playoffs for the second year in a row. The Cowboys ended their second three-game losing streak of the season with a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas is in the postseason with a win over the Eagles on Sunday. It would clinch the club's fourth NFC East title in the past six seasons. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied for the division lead. The Cowboys ran for a season-high 263 yards against the Rams.