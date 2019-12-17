KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Madonna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Madonna, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Madonna is a 3-year-old female pitbull.
She is already spayed. She’s also very gentle and gets along well with others.
Madonna’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
