Levelland man indicted by grand jury on aggravated kidnapping charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Curtis Dewayne Hall, 47, of Levelland has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of aggravated kidnapping that happened on September 16, 2017.
According to court documents, Curtis Hall is accused of abducting a woman with the intention of injuring her and with the intention of terrorizing her.
The police report says when they arrived in the 1000 block of Ave. A, EMS was talking to the victim and she had blood on her face, torn and dirty pants and shirt and an injury to her knee. She was crying and distraught. She was losing her breath and appeared to be panicked the entire time. She told EMS she jumped out of her moving vehicle. That day, she was taken to the hospital.
A witness told police she started running after she was out of the vehicle and it looked like the driver of the car was driving back towards her, possibly trying to run over her.
She told police she knew the man and earlier in the day he called her for a “boost” at a nearby lake within the city limits. When he asked her for money and she refused, he began punching her on the left side of her face. He then grabbed and squeezed her throat with one hand and continued to punch her in the head with the other, according to the police report.
She was then shoved over the center console of her vehicle into the passenger seat. The police report says Hall got in the driver’s seat and told her to not speak or she was not going to see her grand kids again.
He told her he was going to kill her somewhere and she was in fear for her life. She told officers she believed she had no choice but to jump out of the vehicle.
Hall is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He has been in jail since March 7, 2019.
