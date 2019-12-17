Man wearing ‘Tickle My Pickle’ shirt in 2016 armed robbery indicted by grand jury

By Amber Stegall | December 17, 2019 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In July of 2016, the Valero in Wolfforth was robbed by a man wearing a blue shirt that said “Tickle My Pickle” and was driving a motorcycle with ape hanger handlebars, according to police reports. In December of 2016, police believed they had positively identified the man as now 38-year-old Nathaniel Hodgson of Slaton.

According to police, the suspect entered the Valero at 701 Dowden Ave. in Wolfforth, just after 3:30 p.m. He pulled out a handgun and demanded all the cash in the register.

The clerk gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then got on a motorcycle and drove off. Police say they believe he was heading east towards Lubbock from Wolfforth.

During a series of interviews and forensic tests, police identified Hodgson as the suspect. He was booked and released in November 2019 on a $50,000 bond.

He has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated robbery.

