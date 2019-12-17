Midland County officials just found a missing ballot box. It may change the result of a $569 million bond election.

The missing ballot box is just the latest reversal in a roller coaster ride for this particular bond proposal. On election night, Midland voters watching the polls closely initially believed the bond passed by 18 votes, because of the results posted on Midland County's election website. But minutes after the posting, officials clarified to reporters that the tally didn't include mail-in votes, which revealed it had failed by 25 votes that night, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. We Choose Our Future quickly called for the recount.