Missing Fort Worth-area man, thought to be in Lubbock, found in Albuquerque

Missing Fort Worth-area man, thought to be in Lubbock, found in Albuquerque
64-year-old John Thompson is about six feet tall, has a slender build and grey hair. (No clothing description available). He is driving a 2017 Silver Toyota Corolla. It has TX LP/ MJL2538, but could possibly be displaying CA LP/7XDE895. John is possibly enroute to California. (Source: North Richland Hills Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | December 17, 2019 at 9:41 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 9:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Fort Worth-area man who was reported missing and thought to be in Lubbock has been found safe in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The North Richland Hills Police Department took to Facebook Monday afternoon to announce 64-year-old John Thompson was found safe.

Mr. Thompson has been located safe in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Thank you for all your shares and assistance in ensuring he was found!

Posted by North Richland Hills PD on Monday, December 16, 2019

Police in North Richland Hills had reason to believe Thompson could have been in Lubbock while on his way to California. This was because during the search for him, his phone was pinged off a cell phone tower in the area.

He is safe and no longer in danger.

Related Story: Police searching for missing man, possibly seen in Lubbock

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.