Missing Fort Worth-area man, thought to be in Lubbock, found in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Fort Worth-area man who was reported missing and thought to be in Lubbock has been found safe in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The North Richland Hills Police Department took to Facebook Monday afternoon to announce 64-year-old John Thompson was found safe.
Police in North Richland Hills had reason to believe Thompson could have been in Lubbock while on his way to California. This was because during the search for him, his phone was pinged off a cell phone tower in the area.
He is safe and no longer in danger.
