Person of interest in Jeannie Quinn murder case sentenced 20 years for unrelated drug case

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ricky Don Henderson, 58, pleaded guilty today, December 17, 2019, in the 286th Judicial District Court to the Second Degree Felony charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge J. Michael “Pat” Phelan.
Angela Overman, newly appointed District Attorney, said that she was pleased with the quick resolution to the case which was alleged to have been committed in 2016, but only recently came to light and was indicted by the Hockley County Grand Jury in October of this year.
Henderson is also facing prison time on a parole revocation from a 2007 Hockley County drug case as well as a recent sentence of 25 years on a drug case in Taylor County.
Overman stated, “I was aware of the longer sentences, but felt it important to bring Henderson back to Hockley County to face the charge for two reasons: First, he needed to be held accountable for his crime committed against a minor in his hometown, and, more importantly, an additional conviction could help some future Board of Pardons and Parole see Henderson as a continuing threat to society and deserving of continued incarceration.”
Overman continued, “Unfortunately, Henderson remains a suspect in two serious crimes, the death of 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn in Taylor County and the 1993 disappearance of Henderson’s wife, Stephanie Henderson, here in Hockley County. We will continue to treat Stephanie’s disappearance as an open case and cooperate with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers in trying to secure evidence to bring that case to justice.”