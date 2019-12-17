3 person fatal crash on Highway 180 in Borden County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fatal crash involving 2 vehicles left 3 people deceased Monday afternoon in Borden County on U.S. Highway 180.
Preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle 1 was traveling west on US Highway 180. Vehicle 2 was traveling east on US Highway 180. Vehicle 1 failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the center stripe colliding with vehicle 2.
There were 3 individuals traveling in vehicle 1. Christopher Hodge, 38, of San Antonio was the driver of the vehicle. Priscilla Lopez, 33, and a juvenile of 4-years-old were passengers in the vehicle. All 3 individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
Casandra Spangler, 45, of Killeen Texas was the sole occupant in vehicle 2 and was not injured in the crash.
A preliminary crash report will be available at a later time.
