Recycling for real Christmas trees available starting Dec. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Tuesday, December 17, the Solid Waste Services Department will offer residents with live Christmas trees Drop-off Recycling at its four permanent Citizen Convenience Stations. Each year the fresh-cut trees are ground into mulch.
Residents are asked to remove all decorations, the metal stand, and any plastic before placing natural Christmas trees in the roll-off bins located outside the gates at the following locations:
- 208 Municipal Drive
- 1631 84th Street
- 7308 Milwaukee
- 4307 Adrian Street
After January 6, 2020, the roll-offs will be located inside the gates and residents can drop-off the fresh-cut trees from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday, throughout the month of January. For more information please visit our website at //mylubbock.us/holidayrecycling.