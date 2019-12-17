Red Raiders rally to top Southern Miss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a huge win over #1 Louisville, #24 Texas Tech returned home and rallied to beat Southern Mississippi 71-65 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. It’s the Red Raiders 52nd straight non-conference home win.
Tech trailed 32-25 at the half, but got two big three-pointers from Davide Moretti to pull away late.
Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way with 18 points.
Moretti struggled from the field shooting 4 of 17, but he tallied 17 on the night.
Chris Clarke helped keep this team in it scoring 14 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and he added six assists.
Southern Miss had an eight point led in the first half, but Texas Tech outside them 46-33 in the second half to get the win.
The Red Raiders (7-3) host UTRGV 1pm Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
